Nebo Water System issues boil advisory

LASALLE PARISH, La. — The Nebo Water System in LaSalle Parish has issued a system-wide boil advisory.

According to the Nebo Water System, the advisory is due to a break in the water main.

Samples will be collected and sent to the Louisiana Department of Health.

All customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

