Morehouse Central Water System issues system-wide boil advisory

COLLINSTON, La. — The Morehouse Central Water System has issued a system-wide boil advisory after experiencing problems with the water supply system.
This advisory affects all customers of the system.
All customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.
