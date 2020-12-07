Monticello Water System issues partial boil advisory

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. — The Monticello Water System in East Carroll Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.
According to the system, customers on the northern end of the system are affected by this advisory.
All affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.
