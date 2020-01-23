Monticello Water System issues boil advisory

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. — The Monticello Water System has issued a boil advisory.

Officials with the water system say they are experiencing problems with the water supply.

All customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

