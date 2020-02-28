Manifest-Rhinehart Water System issues partial boil advisory

LASALLE PARISH, La. — The Manifest-Rhinehart Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the system, the affected area starts at 8846 Highway 84 and includes all adjoining roads to Rockin Sevens Drive.

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

