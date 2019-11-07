Manifest Rhinehart Water System issues limited boil advisory for customers on HWY 84

JENA, La. — The Manifest Rhinehart Water System has issued a limited boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the water system officials, this advisory comes after a pump failed at a booster station on Highway 84 that caused a significant loss of pressure.

Officials say the advisory only affects customers on Highway 84 towards Jena, Louisiana.

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

