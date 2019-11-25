Liddieville Water System issues partial boil advisory

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. — The Liddieville Water System has issued a partial boil advisory after a water line was hit by a contractor.

According to the water system, the affected area begins at the intersection of Highway 130 at Erskin Road and ends at the intersection of Highway 130 and Moss Road, which includes all intersecting roads in between.

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

