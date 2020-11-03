Lake Bruin Water District issues partial boil advisory

TENSAS PARISH, La. — The Lake Bruin Water District has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.
The advisory affects residents who live between 1900 Highway 606 South to 2714 Highway 606 South.
This advisory comes after a leak on the main line was repaired.
All affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.
