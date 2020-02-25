Jones McGinty Water System issues boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Jones McGinty Water System has issued a boil advisory after a main leak caused a loss of pressure.

According to the water system, the advisory affects customers on the following roads:

West on Sission Road

Southern End of Old Bonita

Bayou Bluff Road

Knox Ferry Road

Seymore Ponds Road

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

