Jones McGinty Water System issues boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Jones McGinty Water System has issued a boil advisory after a main leak caused a loss of pressure.

According to the water system, the advisory affects customers on the following roads:

  • West on Sission Road
  • Southern End of Old Bonita
  • Bayou Bluff Road
  • Knox Ferry Road
  • Seymore Ponds Road

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

