Jones McGinty Water System issues boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Jones McGinty Water System has issued a boil advisory after a main leak caused a loss of pressure.
According to the water system, the advisory affects customers on the following roads:
- West on Sission Road
- Southern End of Old Bonita
- Bayou Bluff Road
- Knox Ferry Road
- Seymore Ponds Road
Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
