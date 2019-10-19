Frozen sausage patties sold at Walmart recalled due to salmonella concerns

(KTAL) – (10/19/19) A brand of frozen pork sausage and turkey sausage patties sold at Walmart are being recalled due to salmonella concerns.

George’s Prepared Foods is recalling 6,444 pounds of the frozen meats.

There have not been any confirmed reports of reactions from these products, but the USDA said anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact his or her physician.

The products were produced on April 19, May 7 and May 9.

PRODUCTS INCLUDE:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.