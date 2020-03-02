Forest Water System issues boil advisory

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. — The Forest Water System is West Carroll Parish has issued a boil advisory due to a water main break.
The advisory is system-wide and customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
