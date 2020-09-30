Ford recalls over 700,000 vehicles because backup cameras can go dark

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair.

F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the government that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.  

Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.

