Ford recalls more than 250,000 pickups due to tailgate issue

DEARBORN, Michigan (NBC) Ford is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly.
The recall covers the F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years.
All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle.
Ford says water can get into the electrical wiring and cause a short circuit, activating the switches and releasing the latches.
The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.
Dealers will fix the tailgate frame wiring harnesses and install a new tailgate handle release switch.
