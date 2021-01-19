Eros Community Water System issues boil advisory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling more than 700,000 pounds of Hot Pockets because they may be contaminated with pieces of glass or hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company said they've received four complaints of consumers finding glass and plastic pieces in their frozen, not-ready-to-eat pepperoni Hot Pockets. One of those complaints involved a "minor oral injury," according to the USDA.