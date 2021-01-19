Eros Community Water System issues boil advisory

(Courtesy: Associated Press)

JACKSON PARISH, La. — The Eros Community Water System has issued a boil advisory for its customers following a water main break.

All customers are affected by this advisory and are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

