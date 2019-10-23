Enterprise Waterworks issues limited boil advisory

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. — The Enterprise Waterworks has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the company, customers on the North end of the system past 4311 Highway 124 are affected.

The advisory is due to a leak being repaired.

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

