CATAHOULA PARISH, La. — The Enterprise Waterworks has issued a partial boil advisory.
All customers on Kidron Road are affected by this advisory.
Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Congress debates U.S. readiness for coronavirus outbreak
- Shelling Elementary missing $30K, according to audit
- Tallulah Water Service asking customers to conserve water on Tuesday night
- LSU Tigers and Florida Gators meet for second time this season
- Enterprise Waterworks issues boil advisory