Enterprise Waterworks issues boil advisory

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. — The Enterprise Waterworks has issued a partial boil advisory.

All customers on Kidron Road are affected by this advisory.

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

