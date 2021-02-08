East Richland Water System issues partial boil advisory

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The East Richland Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

According to the water system, the advisory comes after some customers experienced an interruption of service due to repairs and improvements being made.

Customers on the following roads are affected by this advisory:

4449 – 4906 Highway 17

Patrick Road

Warden Road

McMillan Road

Poverty Point Parkway

Browns Landing Road

Boston Road

Midway Church Road

If you are affected by this advisory, please boil your water for one full minute before use.