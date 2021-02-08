East Richland Water System issues partial boil advisory

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The East Richland Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.
According to the water system, the advisory comes after some customers experienced an interruption of service due to repairs and improvements being made.
Customers on the following roads are affected by this advisory:
- 4449 – 4906 Highway 17
- Patrick Road
- Warden Road
- McMillan Road
- Poverty Point Parkway
- Browns Landing Road
- Boston Road
- Midway Church Road
If you are affected by this advisory, please boil your water for one full minute before use.