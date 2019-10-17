UPDATE: East Richland Water System rescinds limited boil advisory

UPDATE: (10/23/19) The Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health is rescinding the limited boil advisory issued by the East Richland WW District.

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The East Richland Water System has issued a limited boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the water system, customers in the Willow Haven Apartments had their service interrupted due to a leak being repaired.

All customers in the Willow Haven Apartments are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

This advisory will remain in effect until samples have been cleared by the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory.

