Darbonne Water System issues boil advisory for north side

UNION PARISH, La. — The Darbonne Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.
According to the system, this advisory comes after a break in the water main.
Customers who live on the following roads are affected:
- Wade Road
- Pine Forest Road
- Cypress Creek Road
- Tucker Pilgreen Road
Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
