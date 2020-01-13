Darbonne Water System issues boil advisory for north side

UNION PARISH, La. — The Darbonne Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the system, this advisory comes after a break in the water main.

Customers who live on the following roads are affected:

Wade Road

Pine Forest Road

Cypress Creek Road

Tucker Pilgreen Road

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

