Columbia Heights Water District issues partial boil advisory

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — The Columbia Heights Water District has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.
This advisory comes after a leak was repaired along Highway 849.
The follow roads are affected by this advisory:
- Highway 849 from Cooper’s Store to Tatum Road
- Lott Street
- Lena Street
- Collins Road
- Wendell Street
- East end of Anding Heights Road
Affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.
