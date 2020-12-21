Columbia Heights Water District issues partial boil advisory

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — The Columbia Heights Water District has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

This advisory comes after a leak was repaired along Highway 849.

The follow roads are affected by this advisory:

  • Highway 849 from Cooper’s Store to Tatum Road
  • Lott Street
  • Lena Street
  • Collins Road
  • Wendell Street
  • East end of Anding Heights Road

Affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

