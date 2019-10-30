Columbia Heights Water District issues boil advisory for a portion of their customers

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — The Columbia Heights Water District has issued a partial boil advisory for some of their customers.

According to the water system, the boil advisory comes after a break in the line on Highway 4 West was discovered.

Customers in the following areas are affected by the boil advisory:

Highway 4 West from Water Plant Road to Highway 850

Highway 850 to Grayson

Perot Road

Pension Hill Road

Darden Street

Franks Street

Keith Drive

Tucker Street

Banks Springs Road

A sample has been collected and submitted to the Office of Public Health State Regional Laboratory. The advisory will remain in effect until the sample has been deemed safe to use.

