Columbia Heights Water District issues boil advisory for a portion of their customers

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — The Columbia Heights Water District has issued a partial boil advisory for some of their customers.
According to the water system, the boil advisory comes after a break in the line on Highway 4 West was discovered.
Customers in the following areas are affected by the boil advisory:
- Highway 4 West from Water Plant Road to Highway 850
- Highway 850 to Grayson
- Perot Road
- Pension Hill Road
- Darden Street
- Franks Street
- Keith Drive
- Tucker Street
- Banks Springs Road
A sample has been collected and submitted to the Office of Public Health State Regional Laboratory. The advisory will remain in effect until the sample has been deemed safe to use.
