City of Winnsboro currently without power

WINNSBORO, La. — The City of Winnsboro is currently without power, according to Entergy.

Crews are currently working to determine the cause of the power outage and they say that power is estimated to be restored by 8 PM.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST POSTS: