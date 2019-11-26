City of Monroe Water System to conduct annual chlorine burn from Dec. 2 to Jan. 24

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe Water System has announced that their annual quality assurance chlorine burn will start on December 2, 2019, and is planned to end on January 24, 2020.

According to a press release, this will be the 6th year the system will undergo this precautionary process. During the process, the system will temporarily change from using chloramines to using chlorine to clean water pipes and provide a reliable disinfectant residual throughout all points in the distribution system.

The switch is scheduled to start on December 2, 2019, and will continue through January 24, 2020.

The water system wants all customers to know that you will NOT have to boil your water or take other actions during the switch. You may notice a chlorine taste/odor in your drinking water, but they say this is not a health risk.

If you normally remove chloramines from the tap water (i.e. dialysis centers, medical facilities, aquatic pet owners) you should continue doing so throughout the switch.

For more information, contact the Monroe Water System Manager Sean Benton at 318-329-2395.

