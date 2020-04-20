Cadeville Water System issues limited boil advisory

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Cadeville Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

The advisory only affects customers living on Jones Road, Toston Road, and William Harris Road.

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

