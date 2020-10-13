Bonita Public Water System issues system wide boil advisory

Bonita, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/13/20)— Bonita Public Water System has issued a system wide boil advisory due to loss of power and pressure during Hurricane Delta.

The entire system is being flushed to ensure water quality, therefore customers of this water system are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Bonita Public Water System.

