Boil Advisory: Prairie Road Water District

Consumer Alerts

by: Jenn Hensley

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you use Prairie Road Water District you may be experiencing issues with your water pressure or you may not have any at all.

The water district says they are experiencing a water shortage due to a power outage at their water plant.

They are working to correct the issue, but they say when your water is restored their customers will be under a boil advisory.

You should boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.

