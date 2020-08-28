Boil Advisory: Prairie Road Water District

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you use Prairie Road Water District you may be experiencing issues with your water pressure or you may not have any at all.
The water district says they are experiencing a water shortage due to a power outage at their water plant.
They are working to correct the issue, but they say when your water is restored their customers will be under a boil advisory.
You should boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.
