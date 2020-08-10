Boil Advisory issued for Monterey Rural Water System

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — The Monterey Rural Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the system, the advisory is in effect for customers in the Highway 600 and Parhams areas.

All affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

