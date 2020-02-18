Bayou Macon Water System issues partial boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Bayou Macon Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the system, customers on Highway 80 East of Delhi at Antley Road including Tendal are affected.

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

