Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump

Bayou Macon Water System issues boil advisory

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Bayou Macon Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the system, customers who reside along Highway 577 North in Waverly, Louisiana are affected and are asked to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

The advisory will remain in place until samples have been cleared by the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories