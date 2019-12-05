Bayou Macon Water System issues boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Bayou Macon Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the system, customers who reside along Highway 577 North in Waverly, Louisiana are affected and are asked to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

The advisory will remain in place until samples have been cleared by the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.