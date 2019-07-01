Bayou Bonne Idee Water System issues boil advisory

(7/1/19) MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Bayou Bonne Idee Water System has issued a boil advisory for a limited number of customers.

The advisory only affects customers who live on the following roads: Pleasant, Honeysuckle, Tulip, Green Lane, Rosenwald, Merton Bowe, Cherry Hill, Wilmont Hwy, Son Olive, Homer McDaniel, Claude DeVille, BonneIdee Rd., Cooter McKoin, Bailey Store, Sims, Lumpkin.

It is recommended that all affected customers boil their water for one full minute before use.

Once the water supply has been safe to use, the Bayou Bonne Idee Water System will rescind the boil advisory.

