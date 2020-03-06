Backpack blowers recalled due to laceration hazard

(KTAL/KMSS) — A company is recalling nearly 70,000 backpack blowers due to laceration and impact hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves ECHO and Shindaiwa brand 2-cycle gas-powered commercial backpack blowers with shoulder straps. This recall also includes over 6,000 replacement shoulder straps.

According to CPSC, the blower’s shoulder straps, plastic buckles, or the anti-static ground wire can be drawn into the blower fan and fan housing causing plastic pieces to be expelled from the machine, posing laceration and impact hazards.

There have been 62 reports of incidents, including one minor injury, when pieces of blower were expelled from the machine, hitting a consumer in the neck.

The backpack blowers were sold at Independent ECHO and Shindaiwa outdoor power equipment dealers and online at www.HomeDepot.com and www.Grainger.com between Aug. 2018 and Feb. 2020.

Consumers should immediately stop using the backpack blowers and return them to an authorized ECHO or Shindaiwa dealer for a free repair.

For more information call ECHO at (800) 432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.echo-usa.com and click on “Product Recalls.”

You can also call Shindaiwa toll-free at (877) 986-7783 from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.shindaiwa-usa.com and click on “Product Recalls.”

