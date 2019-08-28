ALERT: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office warns residents about Social Security Scammers

MONROE, La. (08/28/169)– If you have received a call like this one-

“This is the Social Security Administration. The reason you have received this phone call from our department is to inform you that we had to suspend your social security number, because we found some suspicious activity.”

Chances are you are being scammed, but you are not alone. Glenn Springfield with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says multiple residents have reported calls involving their social security numbers.

“You’ll get a call saying they are with the Social Security Administration,” Glenn Springfield, Public Information Officer, said. “Your card has been locked down or has been used in a crime. “

This usually involves putting your money on gift cards and handing over your information, which means that your money is gone as soon as you complete the process. Springfield said this should be the first red flag, because an institution would not ask you to wire money.

“If they are going to contact you they’ll send you a letter and get in contact with you, but they do not call you on the phone asking for personal information or to purchase cash cards to pay for fines,” Springfield said.

You should never give any part of your social security number, credit card number or bank account information to anyone who contacts you over the phone.

“If somebody calls you asking for that information saying they are representing an institution that should have it to start with, that should run up a red flag too because they would have it if they were legitimate,” Springfield said.

If you receive a call, contact your local law enforcement agency and the Federal Trade Commission at WWW.FTC.GOV/ to report it.