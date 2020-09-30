YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: Louisiana attempts to pass abortion restrictions; Voters choose in November Election

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– This is the first amendment on the list and one of the most talked about in our area.

Louisiana is one of the many southern states attempting to pass restrictions concerning access and funding for abortions.

This act, proposed by State Senator Katrina Jackson, would overturn Roe vs. Wade in the state of Louisiana.

University of Louisiana at Monroe Political Science Professor, Dr. John Sutherlin, said it would be hard to imagine a scenario where this amendment did not pass, saying this is a topic that will get both parties on the same side.

“This is one of those issues that cuts across party lines, geography, religion, race,” Sutherlin said. “One where you can get a lot of democrats and republicans on the same side, Catholics and Baptists agreeing on this.”

Dr. Sutherlin said the idea is to pass a constitutional amendment that states nowhere in the Louisiana constitution is there a state-protected right to abortion or state funding.

“The interesting thing about it is just this year the supreme court ruled against Louisiana on access to abortion and services, so it could be a symbolic victory that could create a legal dispute later on,” Sutherlin said.

He added this is part of a national trend in the Midwest and across the South that will eventually pave the way for when Roe vs. Wade will be challenged at the federal level.