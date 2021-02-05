Young student leader works to establish National Association of Black Accountants at LA Tech

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Tyler Ross is a College of Business student at Louisiana Tech.

“My Uncle Bubba, actually, he always used to tell me, ‘if you shoot for the stars and you land on the moon, you’re still pretty high’,” Ross said.

Ross is doing just that. She helped build the National Association of Black Accountants from the ground up.

“Getting that started, we had conversations about what the exec board would look like, and I was like ‘okay, I want to be president’.”

Ross has since then been recommended by professors to be the president of the new-found organization.

“To know that people are watching you, even when you don’t think that they are, they are watching you and they’re focused on you so much so that they can recommend you for such a position of a president of a new organization, not an existing one,” Ross said. It really meant a lot to me.”

She said the key to her success is networking.

“So many people are so willing to help, so just opening your mouth and continuing to work and continuing to push now matter what,” Ross said “No matter who says no matter the doubts that are in your head or whatever.”

Ross said her mission at LA Tech is to leave and environment that serves as a safe space for students to not only survive college, but also prepare them for what’s to come in life after school.

“So continuing to work or continuing to talk and putting yourself out there.. the worst somebody can say is no,” Ross said

Her endeavors go beyond Louisiana Tech. Ross said after graduation, her next step is law school.