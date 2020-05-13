World War II nurse from Union Parish turns 100 years old

UNION PARISH, La. (05/12/20) — The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop a family in Union Parish from celebrating a very special milestone.

Mary Eliza Alderson turned 100 years old today. Her family and friends did a drive by parade to shower her with love for her birthday. Alderson is living through this pandemic but is no stranger to working on the front lines.





She’s a World War II Veteran who served in the army as a nurse. Alderson is counting it a blessing to be alive and is looking forward to many more years of life.

“It’s good to be alive and I feel good,” Alderson said. “Live right and you’ll live a long time and love everybody.”

Alderson’s granddaughter, Michele Derricott, traveled from North Carolina to see be a part of the celebration. The family had planned a large gathering but due to the pandemic, plans changed. Although she couldn’t physically touch her grandmother, she enjoyed seeing her from afar.

“I am here, however, I have not been to my grandmother to hug her neck or kiss her and I’m not going,” she said. I’m maintaining my six feet social distancing from her even on this day.”

As family and friends waved from the side of the road, they were reminded of just how blessed they are to still have their beloved in good health.

“I’m very thankful, grateful and just so elated that she’s with us and in her right mind. She’s still driving, still cooking and still has a garden.”