Woofstock 2020 coming to downtown Monroe!

RUSTON, LA (02/23/20)-- It takes a little foundation, a little blush, and a lot of eye shadow to get these queens ready to hit the stage...drag queens that is. They're in Ruston to film an episode of a brand new TV- HBO show coming to your T.V. this spring.

"If I see them live I would probably cry. I've been a big fan of Shangela for ages," said Shawn Igou, Ruston Local.

The series called "We're Here" is a six-part series showing off small towns, like Ruston, as they recruit and train drag queens for a one -night only performance. These celebrity drag queens, Bob the Drag, Shangela, and Eureka, will mentor their new drag daughters teaching them how to step outside of their comfort zones. Locals say this is a moment to embrace something different.

"Not only [does it] put Ruston on the map, but also helps the community understand a little better of what drag is and drag culture itself," said Katelyn Cavell, Ruston Local.