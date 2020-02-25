Woofstock 2020 coming to downtown Monroe!

MONROE, La. (2/24/2020) — The perfect groovy and far-out event is coming back to the Twin Cities, and even your furry friends can get in on the fun. Woofstock 2020 is happening at Monroe’s Origin Bank RiverMarket Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This fun day will be filled with unique shopping, great food, fun contests, groovy activities and refreshments for your pup as well as the whole family . Local rescues, vets, pet stores, and shelters will be at the RiverMarket to share their low cost pet services, pet products, hosting pet activities, and education on various topics.