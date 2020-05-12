WMPD receives grant for 5 defibrillators to be placed in patrol cars

WEST MONROE, La. — The West Monroe Police Department (WMPD) has been awarded a grant from the Living Well Foundation to equip some police units with automatic external defibrillators (AEDs).

The $9,431 grant will be used to put 5 AEDs in West Monroe Police patrol cars. The West Monroe Police Department will then use matching funds to pay for the replacement of batteries, ongoing management of the units, and for state-mandated training hours.

These AEDs will allow WMPD officers to help save lives more quickly and efficiently.

“Due to the fact that officers are on patrol throughout the City, we are usually the first to arrive at the scene of a medical emergency. This grant will greatly improve our medical response capabilities.” Chief Jeff Terrell, West Monroe Police Department

An AED is used to help a person who is experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. The device can analyze the person’s heart rhythm and deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation. Per Louisiana law, all AEDs must be maintained and tested in accordance with the manufacturer’s operational guidelines, and the possessor of an AED is responsible for training in CPR and proper usage of the medical device.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: