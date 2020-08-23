WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Ahead of Marco and Laura’s impact in NELA

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– While Northeast Louisiana may not be on the coast, preparing for Marco and Laura is still encouraged. The two systems, coming in one after the other, could still blow in some severe weather for our region.

“There could be some wind impacts from Laura, but the larger impact will usually inland with incoming tropical systems is from flooding and there is also a risk of embedded tornados,” said Brad Bryant, Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.

Waiting for a warning to be issued to begin getting prepared is too late because emergency supplies at the stores will fly off the shelves. That’s why officials say having a kit together could protect you and your family.

“Well, it’s always good for people to have a plan of action and to set aside an emergency kit. You never know when you are going to need it and you won’t have to go around and prepare at the last second like a lot of people are going to do,” said Bryant.

A disaster supply kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. These items will allow you to survive on your own for hours, even days. Here’s what should be in your kit; bottled water, flashlights with fresh batteries, non-perishable foods, a first aid kit, portable phone charger, important family documents in a waterproof bag, and even facemasks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. To see a full list, click here.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty. People need to follow these National Hurricane Center updates every time they come out because there could be some big changes,” said Brant.

Securing your home is also equally important. So sandbags, a generator, and a shelter in place just in case of tornados. We will keep you updated on NBC 10/FOX 14 and online.