West Ouachita distributes food to the community

WEST MONROE, LA. (03/31/2020)– Today the West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce distributed packages at the West Monroe Community Center and the Bethel Baptist Church.

The free items included apples, nutritional foods, stuffed animals for the kids, books, and even eggs to help families celebrate Easter.

Lila Strode with the chamber says it was important for them to be able to support the community, especially during this pandemic.

“This is the first of the month, so maybe what they had in March is really stretching to the end now,” Strode said. “So we were thinking that maybe they wouldn’t have to go to the grocery store now to buy everything, so we could provide at least a few essentials, they they could spend their money on the milk and some of the fresh ingredients that they would need.”

Strode says although the pandemic has handicapped some resources, the chamber has not lacked volunteers.