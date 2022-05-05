WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local chamber of commerce has recognized Ouachita Parish small businesses. On Thursday, May 5, 2022, the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that it is proud to recognize the nominees of the 2022 Small Business Awards presented by Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union and Glenwood Regional Medical Center.

Chamber members accepted nominations from the following categories:

Emerging Entrepreneur.

Small Business.

Female Champion.

Community Champion.

Silver Plus Award.

Community Champion Award

This award is presented to a business and current WMWO Chamber of Commerce member that has dedicated its time and resources to bettering the community through acts of volunteerism, financial donation and/or in-kind donation.

The 2022 Nominees for Community Champion are:

CAKE – Becky Thompson and Emily Kemp.

Creed & Creed.

DBK Dance and Performing Arts.

Flying Heart Brewing and Pub.

Gus and Jane Campbell.

Holbrook Cleaning.

Homeland Bank.

Jac’s Craft Smokehouse.

Jennifer Zimmerman.

Jim Taylor Auto Group.

KARD/KTVE TV.

Kevo Meredith – 2 Dudes Brew & Que.

Kona Ice of NELA, LLC.

Stephens Media Group.

VCOM-Louisiana.

Emerging Entrepreneur Award

This award is presented to a business owner and current WMWO Chamber of Commerce member who has owned his or her own business for one to five years.

The 2022 Nominees for Emerging Entrepreneur are:

Amazing Lash Studio – Emily Stansbury.

CAKE – Becky Thompson and Emily Kemp.

Coney Island Connection.

Nathan Tremaine with Tech Savvy.

Partakers.

Pure Drip Wellness.

Robby Compton American Mattress Outlet.

Spartan Adventure Park.

The Digital People.

Thirsty Farmer.

Tracy Carter (JAC’s Craft Smokehouse).

Woboy, LLC.

Female Champion Award

This award is presented to a female business owner and current WMWO Chamber of Commerce member with a legacy of impact to our community.

The 2022 Nominees for Female Champion are:

Always Best Care Senior Services – Kristen Lambrecht and Kandace Stroo.

Dawne Smith.

DBK Dance and Performing Arts.

Donna Saterfiel of Family Convenience Clinic.

Gretchen Kovac Construction, LLC.

Holbrooks Cleaning LLC.

J & H Boots & Jeans.

Jennifer Zimmerman.

Louisiana Purchase Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Lyla Corkern – Finding Solace.

Molli Eppinette- Sweet Loves.

Sharon Parker, Plunk’s.

Staci Pitre Spartan Adventure Park.

Teresa Brooks.

Terri Hoover Odom.

Small Business Award

This award is presented to a small business and current WMWO Chamber of Commerce member open at least 5 years, with less than 50 full-time employees and a legacy of impact to our community.

The 2022 Nominees for Small Business Award are:

2 Dudes Brew & Que.

B&E Wholesale.

CITIZEN PROGESSIVE BANK.

Coney Island Connection.

DBK Dance and Performing Arts.

Finding Solace – Lyla Corkern.

Geaux Overhead Door, LLC.

Great Minds Communication.

Griffin Funeral Homes.

Holiday Inn Express.

JAC’s Craft Smokehouse.

Johnson Physical Therapy.

Kona Ice of NELA, LLC.

Louisiana Accident & Injury Care.

NASH PATEL.

The Digital People.

Woboy, LLC.

Silver Plus Award

This award honors a business and current WMWO Chamber of Commerce member that has been open in the Ouachita Parish area for 25 years or more with a legacy of impact to our community.

The 2022 Nominees for Silver Plus Award are:

Gretchen Kovac Construction.

Plunk’s.

J&H Boots & Jeans.

Manpower.

The Woman’s Clinic of Monroe.

Ouachita Electric.

Vantage Health Plan.

Sleepy Hollow Furniture.

The public and members are invited to attend the Small Business Awards Luncheon. Tickets are available by calling the WMWO Chamber at (318)-325-1961 or online at this link. Tickets must be reserved by Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information about the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber visit its website.