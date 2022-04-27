WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of West Monroe’s Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, there are a few activities happening downtown for people to participate in during the weekend of Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1, 2022.

There will be a gift guide for upcoming special occasions, community concert and Sunday Shop and Stroll Open House.



The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce (WMWO Chamber) and Downtown West Monroe

will launch the Moms, Dads and Grads Gift Guide on Friday April 29. The social media campaign will feature a

variety of gift ideas for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduation from shops located in downtown West

Monroe.

The public is invited to visit the Downtown West Monroe Facebook page or the WMWO Chamber Facebook

page to view the video gift guides which will be posted throughout the weekend. The effort is being organized to encourage the public to shop locally for upcoming gift occasions.

“Giving a gift from a local merchant doubles your impact, ensuring your love is shared with our merchant friends and neighbors as they support our community in return,” said Kris Kelley, Executive Director of the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce. “Give the gift of local – #ShopWest!”

The authentic sounds of the Hill Country Blues will fill the streets of downtown West Monroe on Friday, April

29, at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., when Kent Burnside will perform for Ouachita Live, a free outdoor concert series hosted in Alley Park.

Grandson of blues legend R.L. Burnside, Kent was born into the blues and learned from the masters. Carrying

on the Burnside family tradition, he is known for playing high energy blues shows around the world. Ouachita Live is a free downtown concert series held in Alley Park the last Friday of the month from March

through October. Attendees are asked to bring a chair to enjoy the show. A food truck and spirits will be

available for purchase.

The Antique Alley Merchants Association will present Shop and Stroll Open House, in downtown West Monroe on Sunday May 1, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The event will feature special Sunday shopping hours when merchants will offer complimentary refreshments, festivities and special discounts on select merchandise.