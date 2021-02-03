West Monroe Man set to fight on the world stage for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– A West Monroe man is fighting on the world stage for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). NBC 10/FOX 14 talked to Quentin Henry about journey to the top.

“My style just started to pick up, I started training better for it, and now I am the number 1, 205 pound fighter in the world,” said Quentin Henry, Bare Knuckles Fighter.

Quentin Henry, better known as “The Hero” when in the ring, is not your typical boxer. “The Hero” competes in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship organization. Bare knuckle fighting is boxing with no gloves.

“In bare knuckle you gotta be more precise. You can’t go out there and just brawl and throw like crazy because you have the risk of breaking your hands,” said Henry.

While “The Hero” has been a professional fighter since he was 21 years old, his biggest fight yet will be against UFC fighter and MMA competitor Chris Leben, “The Crippler”. “The Hero” and “The Crippler” will go head to head in the ring on Friday, February 5, 2021 in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

“There is just nothing more pure than two grown men throwing fisted cuffs,” said Henry.

Henry says he’s expecting to win, but not without dedication and hard work in the gym.

“This week, we’ve been picking up the intensity a little bit. This was the last week we are doing some training on the two- a-days. I have been doing that for about 4 or 5 weeks since I found out about the fight. Just getting into the fine tuning,” said Henry.

Henry’s passion for fighting has always gone beyond the ring. He use to fight fires with the West Monroe Fire Department. That’s where he drew in the “hero” aspect as a way of life.

“I have been doing it since I was 16 and now I am able to go full time. There is no telling what is going to happen,” said Henry.

For fans back home, you can watch “The Hero vs “The Crippler” on TV Friday night.

“With bare knuckle, I just feel so at home when I’m in there fighting. I don’t get nervous at all anymore,” said Henry.

When Henry is not in the arena, he has his hands full being a dad and training his daughter.