West Monroe High School hosts a drive thru senior check out

WEST MONROE, LA. (05/14/2020)– West Monroe High School had an on campus drive thru senior check out.

Students stopped at multiple stations for things like textbooks, fee payments, academic records, and even a few giveaways.

Once they made their trip around, the last stop is where they received their high school diploma from Principal Shelby Ainsworth.

“Like I tell them, ‘hope isn’t cancelled- hope isn’t dead’,” Ainsworth said. “We are just keeping this going for our seniors. We are extremely happy for them and proud of them.”

Ainsworth said this did not replace their graduation ceremmony. The school plans to host the actual ceremony for students in July.