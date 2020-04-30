West Monroe feeds community amid COVID-19

WEST MONROE, LA. (04/29/2020)– The City of West Monroe hosted a food box distribution in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.

It happened at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center throughout the afternoon until supplies lasted.

Mayor Staci Mitchell says cars lined up earlier than expected.

The Louisiana National Guard has already loaded more than 400 boxes by the time the event had officially begun.

“I know the Food Bank depends on volunteers tremendously,” Mayor Mitchell said. “A lot of those volunteers are retired people who are in the higher risk categories or choose to stay home, so having the National Guard do it is allowing other people to stay safe.”

Mayor Mitchell says similar food box distributions will take place in the near future in response to the needs of the community during the pandemic.