West Monroe Community mourns the loss of “Neighborhood Turkey” who was hit by a car

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– A west Monroe community off Louisiana Highway 34 is mourning the loss of their feathered friend.

Last month, the McPhearson family noticed a turkey was walking up to the back of their house around 7:30 in the morning, almost every day for the entire month. The family says they fell in love with the turkey and even named her Trudy. Every day she would hang out in their yard and walk down the road smiling at all the passing cars.

“I go to work and I kept noticing people pulled off the side of the road, taking pictures. They were taking pictures of Trudy. So, I mean, everybody was seeing her and knew her,” said Rick McPhearson.

Trudy quickly became the “community turkey” that residents would look for every morning. However, on Thursday, a resident rushed her to the vet after she was hit by car. Trudy had a broken wing but was expected to pull through but Friday afternoon, the community learned she had passed away.

“It was so upsetting to us because we knew that just about everybody in the church, which is just about everybody here, has seen here and we would call her our turkey. It was so upsetting and disappointing,” said Brenda McPhearson.