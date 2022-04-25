WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According the City of West Monroe’s Facebook, Keep West Monroe Beautiful has scheduled a community cleanup on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Hasley Cemetery. The city said they need volunteers. If you are interested, click this link to sign up.

Photo courtesy of The City of West Monroe’s Facebook

The city reported that volunteers will also clean up along Arkansas Road in preparation for the Cleanest City Contest. The organizations plan to remove all debris and older flower arrangements from gravesites at the cemetery.

Photo courtesy of The City of West Monroe’s Facebook

Organizers asked that the public remove flower arrangements before Saturday’s cleanup if they wish to keep them. For questions about Hasley Cemetery rules, call the City of West Monroe’s Public Works Department at (318)-325-0496.