West Monroe and Food Bank of NELA join forces to feed locals in need

WEST MONROE, LA. (06/18/2020)– The City of West Monroe partnered with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana to host a food box distribution this morning.

Vehicles lined up outside the Ike Hamilton expo center for the drive-thru service hours before the food drive started.

Members of the Louisiana National Guard loaded 25-pound boxes into the vehicles. The boxes were filled with non-perishables.

Food was offered to all residents who live in the city of West Monroe or in West Ouachita parish who were in need of food.

“We were scheduled to start at 10, but we started a little bit early, so that we could go ahead and move the traffic through to keep everyone safe and the traffic flowing, but we have a large demand and we are grateful that we are able to meet that,” Vicki Hilvun, Director of Community Services, said.

For those in need of food who live in other areas of Northeast Louisiana, help is also available. You can call visit foodbanknela.org/find-food or call the Food Bank at 318-322-3567 to find a local food distribution.