Weekend Events: Jan. 30 – Feb. 2

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Amy Keifenheim with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us to talk about all the fun things happening in the twin cities this weekend.

Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Get you deerstalker cap on – the play’s afoot! From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor), comes a fast-paced comedy about everyone’s favorite detective solving his most notorious case. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can the heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far elementary the truth can be at Strauss Theatre Center!

Date(s): 01/30/2020 – 02/02/2020

Hours: 7:00 p.m. except Sunday 2:00 p. m.

Cost: $30 for adults/$15 for Students

Address: Strauss Theatre Center

1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone: 318-323-6681

An Exhibition of Wandering Spirits: African Wax Prints

Enjoy An exhibition of Wandering Spirits: African Wax Prints at the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum from January 1 – March 1!

Date(s): 01/01/2020 – 03/01/2020

Address: Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum

1051 Chennault Park Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone: 318-342-8889

St. Vincent dePaul Community Pharmacy: Poor Man’s Run The ULM College of Pharmacy will be hosting its 3rd Annual St. Vincent dePaul Community Pharmacy: Poor Man’s Run. This family-friendly event is a charity 5K race and 1-mile fun run sponsored by the Pharmacy Council to raise money for our community’s local non-profit pharamacy, St. Vincent dePaul Community Pharmacy.

Date(s) : 02/01/2020 – 02/01/2020

Hours: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Cost: $10-$30

Address: ULM School of Pharmacy

1800 Bienville Dr, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone: 318-342-3800

Website: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-vincent-depaul-community-pharmacy-poor-mans-run-registration-82565831625?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Public Art 101 Workshop The Louisiana Percent for Art program invites you to attend its fifth Public Art 101 Workshop hosted by the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens/Educational Building on Saturday, February 1st from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. This workshop will provide you with the tools and necessary vocabulary to navigate the complex world of public art as well as offer guidance on the best practices for engineering and fabricating projects that meet and exceed expectations. Led by award-winning public artist and designer, Joel Breaux, this all day session is designed for artists of any discipline who wants to gain knowledge about the nuts and bolts of public art and placemaking.

Date(s) : 02/01/2020 – 02/01/2020

Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Address: Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone: 318-387-5281

Website: http://www.facebook.com/events/535903100600989/

World Wetlands Day Celebration

Join Black Bayou to learn more about wetlands and how important they are to us. Activities and arts and crafts for all ages to learn more about the plants and animals of the wetlands and some of the threats they are facing.

Date(s) : 02/01/2020 – 02/01/2020

Hours : 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cost: Free

Address: Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone: 318-387-1114

Website: http://www.facebook.com/events/481436619441091/

Mushroom Talk and Guided Walk

Join Louisiana Master Naturalists Suzanne Laird and Kim Paxton to learn about some of the mushrooms in this area. The program will start with a presentation in the Visitor Center followed by a guided walk to look for mushrooms.

Date(s) : 02/01/2020 – 02/01/2020

Hours : 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Address: Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone: 318-387-1114

100 Who Care Quarterly Flash Fundraising Event

100 Who Care NELA will hold its quarterly flash fundraising event at Flying Tiger Brewery on Monday, February 3rd from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, featuring appetizers, presentations by this quarter’s non-profit nominees, music by Jordan Shepard and special guest host Rob Brewer. 100 Who Care of NELA is group of residents who want to make a difference in the community through flash-fundraising. The idea is simple: Bring 100 people together four times a year; each member donates $100 each meeting, and the money is given to a local charity. Within one hour, the group can raise $10,000 for a worthy cause. KEDM Public Radio, The National Association for the Blind of Louisiana and The Children’s Coalition will be presenting information about their non-profits and members will be voting on which non-profit will receive this quarter’s funds. If you are not a 100 Who Care NELA member but are interested in finding out more about the organization, you are invited to be a guest at this event with no obligation. To learn more about how to become a member, please visit their website at http://100whocarenela.com. If you are part of a non-profit who would like to be nominated to receive funds, please visit http://www.100whocarenela.com/non-profits.html to find out more.

Date(s) : 02/03/2020 – 02/03/2020

Hours : 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Cost: Free

Address: Flying Tiger Brewery

506 North 2nd Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone: 318-537-0289

Free Kid’s Clinic – ULM Baseball/Softball

Don’t miss out on a free kid’s clinic with the ULM Baseball and Softball team! Boys and Girls ages 5-12.

Date(s) : 02/01/2020 – 02/01/2020

Hours : 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cost: Free

Address: ULM Warhawk Field

Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone: 318-342-1000

Website: http://www.facebook.com/events/1079812675703364/