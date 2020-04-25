Winnsboro locals line up for wave parade at Legacy Nursing

WINNSBORO, LA. (04/24/2020)– Family, friends, and first responders all lined up outside the Legacy Nursing Home in Winnsboro for a wave parade.

Sue Dean has been a resident at Legacy Nursing for a year. She says she was excited when she heard the city had planned a parade for her and the residents.

“We’re having fun and seeing our family members and friends wave to us,” Dean said.

Dean said it was nice to see her relatives, while also getting a bit of fresh air. She said there hasn’t been much of that since the shutdown.

“My favorite part of the day have been being out in the sun and seeing people and thank you to our administrator he does a great job,” Dean said.

Residents showed off ther signs for laughs, while others wrote letters to their families.

“To my family, I am doing well,” Dean said. “I love and miss you all. Sending you love and prayers. Be safe. Love, Nannie Dean.”

Dean says she appreciates the city coming together, even if it was just to wave from their cars.

“I just wish I could hold them and hug them,” Dean said. “It won’t be long though.”

Chris Thorton, the admistrator, said this was all a part of their efforts to allow residents to enjoy an activity together, while still practicing social distancing.