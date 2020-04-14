Walmart and Food Bank of NELA join forces with City of Monroe to feed tornado victims

MONROE, LA. (04/14/2020)– Walmart and the Food Bank of NELA partnered up with the City of Monroe to help feed tornado victims.

Walmart donated maore than 400 meals and water. The Food Bank of NELA also donated several cases of water and gatorade.

City of Monroe fire, police, and other departments were joined by Walmart employees to help distribute the meals to multiple neighborhoods that were effected by the storm.

“We just want to do everything that we can to assist our citizens, and so what better way can you assist them than providing meals for them,” Mayor Jamie Mayo said. “Particularly senior citizens that were impacted and also children that were impacted, as well.”

Food and beverages were also distributed at hotels where tornado victims are now staying.